76ers' 2019-20 roster, projected starting lineup: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons get new supporting cast
The 76ers' roster underwent some big changes in the offseason, including the additions of Al Horford and Josh Richardson
The Philadelphia 76ers were a couple of unfriendly breaks – or a fully healthy Joel Embiid -- away from a potential Eastern Conference finals appearance last season. Instead of standing still, though, the Sixers shook things up in a major way over the summer.
On paper, the 76ers now have one of the most – if not the most – formidable starting fives in the entire NBA going into the 2019-20 season. They have a third-year All-Star and triple-double machine running the point in Ben Simmons, a versatile two-way perimeter player in Josh Richardson, a three-level scorer on the offensive end in Tobias Harris, a multi-faceted forward capable of defending, passing, and finishing in Al Horford, and a consensus top-10 player in the league (when healthy) in Joel Embiid.
Though there are some legitimate questions about their depth, the Sixers project to have a better bench than they did last season, especially If either -- or both -- of Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle can prove to be a reliable rotation piece. With the roster that they have in place, the Sixers are widely expected to contend for their first NBA Finals appearance since 2001, especially in what appears to be a watered-down Eastern Conference. The Sixers spent big in the offseason, and they now have the expectations to match.
Ahead of the '19-20 season, here's a look at the 76ers' roster and projected starting lineup as things stand.
76ers roster
- Ben Simmons -- G/F
- Josh Richardson --G/F
- Tobias Harris -- F
- Al Horford -- F/C
- Joel Embiid -- C
- Trey Burke -- G
- Zhaire Smith -- G/F
- Raul Neto -- G
- Matisse Thybulle -- G/F
- Mike Scott -- F
- James Ennis --G/F
- Furkan Korkmaz -- G/F
- Kyle O'Quinn -- C
- Shake Milton -- G
- Jonah Bolden -- F/C
- Norvelle Pelle -- F (two-way player)
- Marial Shayok -- G (two-way player)
Projected starting lineup
- Ben Simmons -- G
- Josh Richardson -- G
- Tobias Harris -- F
- Al Horford -- F
- Joel Embiid -- C
