76ers at Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Thunder will look to extend their seven-game winning streak
How to watch 76ers at Thunder
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 28
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Analysis
Just as the Oklahoma City Thunder seemed to finally be figuring things out, they were dealt a devastating blow. Winners of seven in a row, the Thunder are now just two games out of third place in the Western Conference, but they'll be without defensive specialist Andre Roberson for the remainder of the season. Roberson suffered a ruptured patella tendon on Saturday evening during the Thunder's win over the Pistons.
Figuring out how to compensate for Roberson's defensive ability will be a problem the Thunder will work on all season. For Sunday night, however, their more immediate problem is figuring out how to slow down the dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
The Sixers' youngsters have been playing great basketball lately, which has helped the team rattle off eight wins in their last 10 outings. Now 24-21, the Sixers are right in the middle of the jumbled playoff picture in the East. This matchup with OKC will be a good test to prove their recent hot streak is for real.
