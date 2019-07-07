76ers attempt to thank Jimmy Butler for his service, thank 'Jimmy Buter' instead
Whoops!
Say what you want about Jimmy Butler but he's ready to leave the Ls behind.
That's the easiest explanation for how the Philadelphia 76ers made such an egregious error in Butler's goodbye message over the weekend. After trading Butler to the Miami Heat, the Sixers posted a "thank you" tweet to Butler on Saturday, but they accidentally thanked "Jimmy Buter" instead.
Seriously, that happened.
As you'd imagine, the team got absolutely roasted for the spelling error before deleting the post and re-uploading with a corrected version.
Unfortunately, it wasn't quick enough to avoid getting mocked by the internet. Most of the jokes that came at the Sixers' expense were dairy related.
In case you were concerned, Butler doesn't seemed too concerned with the lack of accuracy in his farewell from Philly.
The Heat acquired Butler in a four-team trade with the 76ers, Clippers and Trail Blazers earlier this month. Miami dealt Josh Richardson, Hassan Whiteside and their 2023 first-round pick in order to land Butler from Philly and Meyers Leonard from Portland.
Fortunately for Leonard, he got a more fitting tribute from the Blazers.
Best of luck to Buter in South Beach.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lakers add Cousins, Green among moves
The Lakers were very active following Kawhi Leonard's decision to sign with the Clippers
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency rolls along
-
Report: Teams interested in Russ trade
Westbrook and the Thunder are reportedly discussing the possibility of a trade before the start...
-
Fans are real winners of NBA free agency
For the first time in several years, we have no idea who is going to win the NBA title -- and...
-
Leonard leaves Toronto post Finals win
Other stars who chose to leave their team after winning a championship
-
Grizzlies to retire Conley's jersey
The Grizzlies' trade to send Conley to the Jazz became official on Saturday when the moratorium...