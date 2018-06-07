76ers, Bryan Colangelo part ways and Twitter thinks Sam Hinkie is somewhere smirking over the breakup

Ever since The Ringer suggested in an investigative May 29 story that people close to Bryan Colangelo had leaked classified information and criticized some of the Philadelphia 76ers' star players through anonymous Twitter accounts, the now-departed general manager has been the subject of some serious Twitter sleuthing.

It was virtually online Sixers fans and reporters, after all, who dissected the curious case of the burner Twitter accounts as much as it was the Philadelphia law firm that ultimately led the team and GM to part ways.

And so after Colangelo's departure from the organization to which he was essentially assigned by the NBA became official on Thursday, it was no surprise that Twitter once again erupted in commentary -- this time spouting on everything from Colangelo's insistence that his wife was responsible for spreading falsehoods on the anonymous accounts and those accounts' relentless defense of Colangelo's shirt collars to how ex-Sixers GM Sam Hinkie must be feeling about all of this:

Time for Bryan Colangelo to find a new slant. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) June 7, 2018

I really think Colangelo stays if he wished himself Happy Birthday from all 5 of his burner accounts last Friday. Lean into the joke. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 7, 2018

Last week at the Colangelo house... pic.twitter.com/3YDHeO6Py8 — ‘78 Bullets (@HoopDistrictDC) June 7, 2018

Sam Hinkie, finding out about Bryan Colangelo losing his job with the Sixers: pic.twitter.com/XilKW8e0sW — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 7, 2018

I will go to my grave believing Sam Hinkie was the anonymous source — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) June 7, 2018

Sam Hinkie somewhere, right now, probably... pic.twitter.com/zvnDwjuX3p — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 7, 2018

Colangelo has to be hot under the collar about this — Zoo With Roy (@zoowithroy) June 7, 2018

Bryan Colangelo's collar is flying at half mast today. https://t.co/UnteNfcZIN — Andrew Goldstein (@AngeGold) June 7, 2018