76ers, Bryan Colangelo part ways and Twitter thinks Sam Hinkie is somewhere smirking over the breakup
After Colangelo and the Sixers agreed to part ways, Philly Twitter is lighting up with takeaways
Ever since The Ringer suggested in an investigative May 29 story that people close to Bryan Colangelo had leaked classified information and criticized some of the Philadelphia 76ers' star players through anonymous Twitter accounts, the now-departed general manager has been the subject of some serious Twitter sleuthing.
It was virtually online Sixers fans and reporters, after all, who dissected the curious case of the burner Twitter accounts as much as it was the Philadelphia law firm that ultimately led the team and GM to part ways.
And so after Colangelo's departure from the organization to which he was essentially assigned by the NBA became official on Thursday, it was no surprise that Twitter once again erupted in commentary -- this time spouting on everything from Colangelo's insistence that his wife was responsible for spreading falsehoods on the anonymous accounts and those accounts' relentless defense of Colangelo's shirt collars to how ex-Sixers GM Sam Hinkie must be feeling about all of this:
