On Monday night, the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first NBA game of the night. Philadelphia is coming off a 116-125 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, while Cleveland lost to Boston 98-109-97 on Sunday. The 76ers (34-29), who are eighth in the West, are 17-16 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (39-25), who are fourth in the conference, are 21-12 on their home court. Philadelphia suffered a major blow when star point guard Tyrese Maxey sprained his right finger on Sunday and will be out at least two games. He join Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension) on the bench in this game.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Sixers lead the all-time series 120-114, but the Cavs have won each of the last two meetings. The Cavaliers are 13.5-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. 76ers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -13.5 at DraftKings 76ers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 226.5 points 76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -840, 76ers +566 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (226.5). The total has gone over in five of the 76ers' last five road games against the Cavs and over in five of the 76ers' last six games on the road. The 76ers are also 0-11 ATS in their last 11 games played in March.

The SportsLine model is projecting the 76ers' Kelly Oubre to score 23.5 points on average and be one of five 76ers players to score 10.8 or more points. The Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, is projected to score 28.1 points as four Cleveland players score 15.2 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 227 points as the Over clears 53.5% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins 76ers vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?