One of the NBA's classic rivalries will hold its next iteration when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics on Sunday Night Basketball. These franchises have the most postseason meetings in league history, with Boston holding the series lead across all games, 340-249. Philly (33-26) has won three straight games, most recently defeating Miami, 124-117, on Thursday. Boston (39-20) has won five of its last six and is coming off a Friday 148-111 win over Brooklyn. Joel Embiid (oblique) is out for Philly.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The Sixers have won two of three matchups this season. The latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds list Boston as the 9.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 221.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Celtics spread Celtics -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook 76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 221.5 points 76ers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -361, 76ers +285 76ers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Celtics streaming: Peacock

Top Celtics vs. Sixers predictions for Sunday Night Basketball

SportsLine's model has simulated Sixers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (221.5 points). The total for this game opened at 224.5, and the model was firmly behind the Over even at that higher line. Philadelphia has seen each of its last four games eclipse the total, while the Over is 2-0 in the Celtics' last two home games.

The last three contests between these squads in Boston averaged 231 combined points. Both Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey are forecasted to nearly reach 30 points, while another six players each score over a dozen points. When you also factor in that Philadelphia has gone over in four of its last five games without Embiid (out, oblique), then you can see why the model backs the Over 64% of the time.

How to make Sixers vs. Celtics picks on Sunday Night Basketball

It also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Sixers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.