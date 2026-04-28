The second-seeded Boston Celtics look to close out their best-of-seven series when they face the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup on Tuesday in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Boston grabbed a 3-1 series lead with a 128-96 win at Philadelphia on Sunday. The 76ers (45-37), who have not advanced past the first round since 2022-23, are 23-20 on the road this season. The Celtics (56-26), who have advanced to the second round in each of the last four seasons, are 31-12 on their home court in 2025-26. Joel Embiid (appendectomy), who played for the first time in this series in Game 4, is listed as probable for Game 5.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the all-time postseason series 69-51, and have won five of the past six playoff meetings. The Celtics are an 11.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before making any Celtics vs. 76ers picks, check out the 76ers vs. Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -11.5 at FanDuel 76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 214.5 points 76ers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -552, 76ers +405 76ers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top 76ers vs. Celtics predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (214.5). The Under has hit in six of the last seven head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in eight of the last 10 Philadelphia games, and in six of the last nine Boston matchups. The Celtics had the top defense during the regular season, allowing just 107.2 points per game, and opponents had the second-worst shooting percentage at 44.2%.

The SportsLine model is projecting the 76ers to have just three players scoring 15 or more points, led by Tyrese Maxey's 25 points. Jaylen Brown is projected to lead the Celtics with 27.7 points scored, as just three Boston players score 15 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 212 total points as the Under hits in 56% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the 76ers vs. Celtics spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in 76ers vs. Celtics at FanDuel here:

How to make 76ers vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession of Celtics vs. 76ers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.