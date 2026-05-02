A trip to the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs will be on the line when the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers battle the second-seeded Boston Celtics in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday. Philadelphia evened the series at 3-3 with a 106-93 win on Thursday night. The 76ers (45-37), who are looking to reach the conference semifinals for the first time since 2022-23, are 24-20 on the road this season. The Celtics (56-26), who have advanced to the second round in each of the last four seasons, are 31-13 on their home court in 2025-26.

Ti-off from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the all-time postseason series 69-53, and have won five of the past eight playoff meetings. Boston is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 205.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, check out the 76ers vs. Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -7.5 at FanDuel 76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 205.5 points 76ers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -287, 76ers +232 76ers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top 76ers vs. Celtics predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (205.5). Boston has the fourth-best offense in the Eastern Conference this postseason, averaging 110.6 points per game. The Celtics averaged 114.9 during the regular season, connecting on 46.7% of their shots. Philadelphia has the fifth-best offense in the East, scoring 102.8 points, after averaging 115.9 during the regular season.

The SportsLine model is projecting the 76ers to have five players scoring 13 or more points, led by Tyrese Maxey's 25.5 points. Jaylen Brown is projected to lead the Celtics with 27.8 points scored, as five Boston players score 10.1 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 214 total points as the Over hits in 62% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the 76ers vs. Celtics spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in 76ers vs. Celtics at FanDuel here:

How to make 76ers vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession of Celtics vs. 76ers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.