76ers climb to third in NBA merchandise sales, topping Lakers, Celtics, Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't just enjoying their best season since the 2000-01 season when they lost the NBA Finals to the Lakers. They're enjoying a complete and total rebrand based on the completion of The Process and the success it entails.

The 76ers are currently third in the NBA in sales on the NBA Store, trailing only -- you guessed it -- the Cavaliers and the Warriors. The latest numbers show them over the Lakers and Celtics, who are fourth and fifth as two of the most prominent legacy teams in basketball. Last year, for contrast, the 76ers were ninth. And two years ago, they weren't in the top 10 at all.

Also of note, the Milwaukee Bucks are in sixth, ahead of the eighth-place New York Knicks. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ranks fourth in jersey sales behind two Warriors and a Cav, accounts for that. Here's a look at both lists (only the top 10 teams were released):

Rank Team Player 1. Warriors Stephen Curry, Warriors 2. Cavaliers LeBron James, Cavaliers 3. 76ers Kevin Durant, Warriors 4. Lakers Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks 5. Celtics Kyrie Irving, Celtics 6. Bucks Russell Westbrook, Thunder 7. Thunder Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks 8. Knicks Joel Embiid, 76ers 9. Bulls James Harden, Rockets 10. Rockets Ben Simmons, 76ers 11. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs 12. Lonzo Ball, Lakers 13. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers 14. Klay Thompson, Warriors 15. Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

The 76ers' rise in sales is not only due to the team being better, it's due to some smart branding. Philadelphia introduced a secondary logo for the postseason, featuring a snake wrapped around the Liberty Bell that turned some heads. It's pretty awesome looking, and with the logo also appearing at half court, it adds legitimacy to it as a secondary logo. So you probably have some fans that bought t-shirts at the beginning of the year deciding that they needed that new logo.

But it's mostly the doing better thing. The 76ers are a young, fun team to watch, and once Joel Embiid gets back, they'll only be more fun. Even after Monday's loss to the Heat, they're one of the hottest teams in basketball. So don't expect to see the blue and white go away any time soon.