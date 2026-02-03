The Philadelphia 76ers look to extend their winning streak to four games as they battle the Los Angeles Clippers in a key NBA matchup on Monday night. Philadelphia is coming off a 124-114 win over New Orleans on Saturday, while Los Angeles defeated Phoenix 117-93 on Sunday. The 76ers (27-21), who are fourth in the Atlantic Division, are 12-8 on the road this season. The Clippers (23-25), who are fourth in the Pacific Division, are 13-9 on their home court. Paul George (suspension) is out for the Sixers. James Harden (personal) is out for the Clippers.

Tipoff from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 2-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Clippers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Clippers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Clippers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -2 at DraftKings 76ers vs. Clippers over/under: 220.5 points 76ers vs. Clippers money line: Philadelphia +111, Los Angeles -131 76ers vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Clippers streaming: Peacock

How to make 76ers vs. Clippers picks

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Clippers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (220.5). The Over has hit in five of the last eight head-to-head meetings, which includes one push. The Over has also hit in four of the last seven Philadelphia games, while the Over has hit in three of the last four Los Angeles games. The 76ers are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Clippers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting Philadelphia's Joel Embiid to score 25.5 points on average and be one of four 76ers players to score 11.4 or more points. Los Angeles' Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, is projected to have 26.2 points as four Clippers players score 14.1 points or more.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 70% in simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Clippers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.