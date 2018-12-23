76ers GM Elton Brand on whether Markelle Fultz will play again this season: 'I can't say right now'

Earlier this month, Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz finally received a firm diagnosis on his long-running shoulder ailment. After nearly a year of mysterious pain and strange adjustments to his shooting form, Fultz was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.

The good news was that he finally had an explanation for the problems in his shoulder. The bad news was that TOS is extremely rare in basketball players, hard to treat and no one can really be sure how he'll bounce back. As it turns out, we might not even see him on the court again this season.

In a recent interview, Sixers GM Elton Brand said that he wasn't sure when Fultz will get back on the court, but hoped to have an update in a few weeks. Via ESPN:

The Philadelphia 76ers are unsure if Markelle Fultz will play again this season. The 20-year-old Fultz was diagnosed this month with thoracic outlet syndrome and is doing physical therapy in Los Angeles. General manager Elton Brand said Saturday prior to a game against Toronto he has no timetable for Fultz's return to basketball activities. Brand said it was "to be determined" if Fultz will play again this season. "I can't say right now," Brand said. The GM expects to update Fultz's situation in "a few weeks."

After the diagnosis in early December, the Sixers said that Fultz would be out indefinitely, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was hope within the organization that Fultz could return in three-to-six weeks. The early end of that timeframe has nearly arrived, and it doesn't appear Fultz is anywhere close to returning.

That's tough news for Fultz obviously, but not entirely surprising. TOS is a rare injury in general, but especially in basketball, and there's really no way to predict a firm timeline for his recovery or how he'll look whenever he gets back on the court.

If that wasn't enough for Fultz to deal with, there are also trade rumors surrounding the former No. 1 overall pick. At least right now though, the team's front office is split on whether or not they'd be willing to move Fultz.