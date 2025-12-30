The 2025 NBA season rolls on with a cross-conference showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers that gets the Tuesday NBA schedule underway. The Sixers are 16-14 overall, but have lost three straight. Memphis enters this matchup with a 15-17 record and has won two of its past three. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (knee/ankle) is questionable.

Tipoff from FedExForum in Memphis is at 8 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 233.5 in the latest Grizzlies vs. 76ers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Grizzlies picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 32-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Grizzlies spread: 76ers -1.5 76ers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 233.5 points 76ers vs. Grizzlies money line: 76ers -120, Grizzlies +100 76ers vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Grizzlies streaming: Peacock

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make 76ers vs. Grizzlies picks

After 10,000 simulations of Grizzlies vs. Sixers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (233.5 points). Memphis has strongly trended to the Under this year with 20 of 32 games going Under for the Grizzlies.

Tyrese Maxey is the only player the model is projecting to clear 22 points as the teams combine for 230 points, making the Under the slight value side.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.