The NBA announced a $35,000 fine assessed to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid after his altercation with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins after the two got into in Game 6 on Friday night. The league is also suspending Hawks center Bruno Fernando for one game for stepping onto the court during the skirmish.

The incident took place with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when Embiid secured an offensive rebound off a Seth Curry missed 3-pointer and proceeded to go back up for the put-back basket. In the process of elevating toward the rim, his elbow connected with Collins' chin and he fell to the ground and the referees called an offensive foul on Embiid. As the two were getting up from the ground, Collins shoved Embiid, which caused the Sixers big man to react and he escalated the situation.

Here's a video of the altercation:

Both Embiid and Collins were given technicals, and when asked about the situation after the game, Embiid said he was confused as to why he got a technical and that he doesn't think it was an offensive foul.

"I didn't think it was an offensive foul," Embiid said. "I was just trying to stay calm and have my hands up, and someone was pushing me from the back and I don't understand why I got a tech, but I guess it is what it is."

There was physical play all night from both teams, and there was tension between Embiid and Collins throughout the game, that was highlighted by the Hawks forward posterizing Embiid. The Sixers though managed to come out with a win and force a Game 7 on Sunday evening, where there's likely to be more physical play from Embiid and Collins.