An Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule features the Miami Heat hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers (41-33, 20-16 Away) have won four of their last five games, while the Heat (39-36, 23-14 Home) have lost four of their last five games. These teams have played twice already this season, with the series tied 1-1; the Sixers won the most recent match on February 26th, 124-117. Norman Powell (illness) is out for Miami.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Kaseya Center in Miami. The latest 76ers vs. Heat odds from DraftKings Sportsbook have Philadelphia as the 1.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 244.5. Before making any Heat vs. 76ers picks, check out the 76ers vs. Heat predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 24 on a sizzling 46-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Heat 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for the 76ers vs. the Heat.

76ers vs. Heat spread: Philadelphia -1.5 at DraftKings 76ers vs. Heat over/under: 244.5 points 76ers vs. Heat money line: Heat -130, 76ers +110 76ers vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Heat streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top 76ers vs. Heat predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Heat, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (244.5). The earlier matchup this season went over, as have three of the last four meetings between these two. Two of the 76ers' last three games have gone under the total. The total has gone under in four of the 76ers last six games against an opponent in the Southeast Division.

The model projects 233 combined points as the Under hits 70% of the time. See the 76ers vs. Heat spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Heat vs. 76ers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs Heat, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Heat line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.