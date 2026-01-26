The Charlotte Hornets look to win their third game in a row when they battle the Philadelphia 76ers in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Monday afternoon. Philadelphia is coming off a 112-109 loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday, while Charlotte downed Washington 119-115 that same day. The 76ers (24-20), who are fourth in the Atlantic Division, are 12-7 on the road this season. The Hornets (18-28), who are fourth in the Southeast Division, are 8-13 on their home court. Philadelphia will be without starters Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee).

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Charlotte is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Hornets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Hornets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Hornets 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Hornets spread: Charlotte -1.5 at DraftKings 76ers vs. Hornets over/under: 228.5 points 76ers vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte -126, Philadelphia +106 76ers vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Hornets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make 76ers vs. Hornets picks

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Hornets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (228.5). The total has gone Over in three of the last four meetings between the teams. The Over has hit in two of the last three Philadelphia games, and in five of the last eight Charlotte matchups.

The SportsLine model is projecting Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey to score 31.2 points on average and be one of four 76ers players to score 13.9 or more points. Charlotte's LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, is projected to have 19.7 points as five Hornets players score 12.7 points or more. The teams combine for 234 points in the simulations as the Over hits nearly 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value.

The model projects which side of the 76ers vs. Hornets spread is the better value.