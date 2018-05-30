76ers investigating allegations that Bryan Colangelo used burner Twitter accounts to rip players
Colangelo reportedly used fake accounts to make negative comments that weren't so anonymous
On Tuesday night, The Ringer released a massive report on 76ers president of operations Bryan Colangelo that has enraptured the basketball world. According to The Ringer's Ben Detrick, Colangelo has been using several burner accounts on Twitter to do everything from promoting himself to tearing down his predecessor, Sam Hinkie. On Wednesday, the 76ers announced that they will be investigating the "serious" allegations made against Colangelo.
In a statement, the 76ers said:
An online media outlet filed a story linking multiple social media accounts to 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo. The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter. We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded.
The allegations are indeed serious. The Twitter accounts did everything from leak personal team info to criticize current and former 76ers players (including Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor). They also talked about other league executives and former 76ers president of basketball operations Sam Hinkie.
Colangelo has reportedly denied the allegations, with Shams Charania reporting that Colangelo says that he has no knowledge of the "motives or origin" of the accounts.
Embiid, meanwhile, says that he didn't believe the allegations after a busy Tuesday on Twitter.
Once the 76ers conclude their investigation, we'll know the fate of Colangelo. The nature of the tweets don't bode well for him, however. One tweet from @AlVic40117560 -- one of the alleged burners -- responded to a report on Okafor that read "ask Jah if he passed other team physical? He will not say not to lose other chance. But I bet the farm that's what happened."
Another from the same account responded to a positive Hinkie tweet that also called Colangelo a "clown" saying "Clown? Why? What did Hinkie build? My gosh the biased insanity."
Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Colangelo has been reaching out to those involved saying that the tweets aren't him.
Time will tell if this turns out to be true. Despite not releasing a statement, Colangelo seems adamant that he isn't behind the accounts. Now it's up to the 76ers to determine if that's to be believed. In the meantime, "The Ringer's" piece is well worth your time.
