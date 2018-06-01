76ers' investigation into Bryan Colangelo's Twitter behavior reportedly wrapping up, and his job is in jeopardy

The Philadelphia 76ers' internal investigation into the Twitter habits of president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo is reportedly wrapping up and may conclude within the next few days. At the conclusion of that investigation, Colangelo could be out of a job.

This is according to a report from Philly.com's Keith Pompey, who said the investigation could be finished as early as Friday. That report cited league sources, some of which believe that Colangelo will be fired as a result of the investigation.

The start of the NBA Finals on Thursday between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers was a factor in the timetable, the sources said. The league did not want the controversy to distract from Game 1. The NBA has not commented publicly on the matter. Some league sources expect Colangelo to lose his job as the Sixers president of basketball operations.

The organization launched the investigation on Wednesday following a bombshell report from The Ringer that alleged Colangelo may have been behind several anonymous Twitter accounts that have commented on team affairs for years. Those burner accounts were primarily used to defend/promote Colangelo while also criticizing Sam Hinkie, the former general manager in Philadelphia, but they also occasionally criticized 76ers players and leaked undisclosed medical information relating to the team.

There has been speculation in the last day or so that it may have been Colangelo's wife who was operating the accounts, but even if that's the case ... it doesn't appear to look great for Colangelo's employment prospects.

"The only way that he'll get out of it is if he comes with evidence that somebody set him up," said a league executive, speaking on condition of anonymity. "If it is out there where they can't prove either way, I don't think he'll keep his job. And if there's involvement with a family member, it doesn't look like he has a chance either."

Whatever the team decides to do with Colangelo as a result of this saga, we're likely going to find out about the decision pretty soon. The 2018 NBA Draft is less than a month away, so the team likely wants to move quickly and get this situation in their rearview as quickly as possible.

Colangelo, who is a two-time NBA Executive of the Year award winner, has been President of Basketball Operations and general manager in Philadelphia since April of 2016.