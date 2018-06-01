76ers' investigation into Bryan Colangelo's Twitter use reportedly wrapping up, and his job is in jeopardy
League sources believe Colangelo might soon be fired by the 76ers as a result of the mysterious Twitter saga
An internal investigation by the Philadelphia 76ers into allegations that president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo used Twitter to criticize Sixers players and management is nearing its conclusion. When it's over, Colangelo could be out of a job.
That's according to a report from Philly.com's Keith Pompey, who reported the investigation could be finished as early as Friday. That report cited league sources, some of which believe that Colangelo will be fired as a result of the investigation.
The start of the NBA Finals on Thursday between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers was a factor in the timetable, the sources said. The league did not want the controversy to distract from Game 1. The NBA has not commented publicly on the matter.
Some league sources expect Colangelo to lose his job as the Sixers president of basketball operations.
The organization launched the investigation on Wednesday following a bombshell report from The Ringer that alleged Colangelo may have been behind several anonymous Twitter accounts that have commented on team affairs for years. Those burner accounts were primarily used to defend/promote Colangelo while also criticizing Sam Hinkie, the former general manager in Philadelphia, but they also occasionally criticized 76ers players and leaked undisclosed medical information relating to the team.
There has been speculation in the last day or so that it may have been Colangelo's wife who was operating the accounts, and ESPN reported Thursday that the probe has "become increasingly focused" on Colangelo's wife. Though the investigation is still not complete, franchise ownership is reportedly seriously considering dismissing Colangelo in the wake of the explosive story.
Whatever the team decides to do with Colangelo as a result of this saga, we're likely going to find out about the decision pretty soon. The 2018 NBA Draft is less than a month away, so the team likely wants to move quickly and get this situation in their rearview as quickly as possible.
Colangelo, who is a two-time NBA Executive of the Year award winner, has been President of Basketball Operations and general manager in Philadelphia since April of 2016.
