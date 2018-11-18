76ers' Jimmy Butler hits last-second 3-pointer in overtime to spoil Kemba Walker's 60-point night
Walker set the single-game scoring high this season, but Butler hit the game-winner in just his third game with the 76ers
It didn't take Jimmy Butler long to make his presence felt in Philadelphia. In just his third game with the 76ers, Butler drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with just 0.3 seconds left in overtime to stun the Hornets, 122-119. And in the process steal a big part of the spotlight from Kemba Walker.
Prior to Butler's heroics, Walker was looking like the star of the night. He was absolutely on fire, hitting big shot after big shot to keep his squad in the game against the new-look Sixers. He was in such a zone that even when his shots were off, they still went in.
In the closing seconds of regulation, he hit two free throws to tie the game and give him 58 points on the night. But in overtime, the Sixers kept a close watch on him, working hard to prevent him from even catching the ball. Still, he was able to add another bucket to get to 60, but that's all he would get -- thanks in large part to Butler. With less than 20 seconds to go, Butler blocked Walker's shot and saved the loose ball to get his team the final possession. And we all know how that went.
Still, while the Hornets lost the game, it shouldn't take anything away from Walker's performance, which was truly incredible.
His 60 points were a career-high, Hornets franchise record and the single-game scoring high in the entire league this season. In addition, he outscored all the rest of his teammates combined. Perhaps most impressive about the performance though, was just how efficient he was. Walker was 21-of-34 from the field and 12-of-12 from the line, missing just 13 shots in total.
