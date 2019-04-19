76ers' Joel Embiid featured on Lil Dicky song with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg

Joel Embiid may not be the main attraction in the Philadelphia 76ers' opening NBA Playoffs series against the Brooklyn Nets, but the star center has found a way to stay in the spotlight while injured.

As Sports Illustrated noted Friday, the All-Star is one of more than two dozen celebrity guests featured in rapper Lil Dicky's new song "Earth," a tribute to climate-change activism ahead of Earth Day. Embiid teamed up with the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg for the ensemble production.

The Sixers standout utters just four auto-tuned words in the song that are a shoutout to where he is from: "We love you, Africa."

Joel Embiid's cameo in the new Lil Dicky music video which raises awareness for climate change:



Full video - https://t.co/wmBzBpMncT pic.twitter.com/jpqkTCaoEh — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) April 19, 2019

Embiid has a special connection to Lil Dicky, who stars in the seven-minute video for "Earth." The 31-year-old rapper was born near Philadelphia and is an avid Philly sports fans, often spotted in attendance at Eagles and 76ers games.

Among the other big names on the track: Adam Levine, the Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa and Leonardo DiCaprio, whose environmental foundation will collect proceeds from the song.