Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was promoted to a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game just a few days ago but has now revealed that he may not participate in the event at all due to persistent foot soreness.

"We will see how it goes," Embiid said after putting up 35 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the Sixers' 119-108 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night. "I got three games [before the All-Star Game]. So I'm just taking it day by day. So I'm just taking it day by day."

Embiid has been dealing with foot problems all season. He has missed a combined 12 games due to plantar fasciitis, a foot sprain and, most recently, general foot soreness. That number may increase to 13 if Embiid sits out of the team's back-to-back on Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

"I'll see," Embiid said about his status for the Nets matchup. "Every game I've been questionable. It's all about seeing how I feel. … I'm just trying to get [past three games] and give myself a little break to make sure I give it some time. That's what the doctor says."

Embiid has been dominant when he's been on the court this season. He's second in the league in scoring with a career-high 33.3 points per game, to go along with 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks. In addition, he's shooting a career-high 53.6 percent from the field. As a result, he was named an All-Star for the sixth consecutive season -- though he was snubbed of a starting spot in the loaded Eastern Conference frontcourt until Durant was forced to bow out of the game due to his own injury.

Still, these various ailments are a source of concern. He has never played more than 68 games in his career, and regularly breaks down come playoff time. Plus, all of these issues have been related to his feet and will not completely go away; as Embiid noted, he's regularly listed as questionable. Given all that he has to do for the Sixers on a nightly basis, you couldn't blame him or the team if he decides to skip out on playing in the All-Star Game. In fact, that would probably be the prudent thing to do.