The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to complete a first-round sweep over the Washington Wizards in Game 4 on Monday night, but they'll have to do so without their All-Star center. Joel Embiid left the game late in the first quarter after taking a hard fall on a drive to the basket. Embiid went up toward the rim and was blocked by Robin Lopez, and Embiid came down hard on his right heel. He spent the entirety of the second quarter back in the locker room, and at halftime he was ruled out by the Sixers for the remainder of the game with right knee soreness.

You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

The Sixers hold a commanding 3-0 over the Wizards, so they should ultimately be able to take care of business without Embiid. However, Embiid's long-term health is obviously the concern here. The Sixers will have no chance of making a deep playoff run without Embiid, so they have to hope that this latest injury isn't one that will require an extended stay on the sideline.

Embiid missed a chunk of time during the regular season due to a bone bruise in his left knee, so it's worth pointing out that the injury he suffered in Game 4 is to the other knee. An update on Embiid's health should be provided in the near future. In the meantime, the Sixers will have to try to take care of business without him.