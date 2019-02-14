76ers' Joel Embiid says he saved actress Regina King's life with courtside leap into stands

If it weren't for Joel Embiid, Regina King might not have lived to find out whether she'll win this year's Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The Philadelphia 76ers never seemed too in danger of letting their Wednesday night win over the New York Knicks slip away, and that included the game's third quarter, when the Sixers held a 15-point lead. Big lead or not, however, Embiid gave his all at that point to retrieve a loose ball, and in doing so, launched all 7-feet of himself into the Madison Square Garden crowd.

King, who is perhaps best known for "Friday" and "Jerry Maguire," just so happened to be seated courtside at the game -- and found herself directly underneath Embiid's leap.

Regina King’s life just flashed before her eyes pic.twitter.com/YPLAwjyR6E — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 14, 2019

Embiid almost took out Regina King 😳 pic.twitter.com/sLW47zNfZR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2019

With the All-Star's sneakers barely clearing her head, King made sure to confirm she survived after the 76ers' 126-111 victory, thanking God and Embiid's athletic abilities for a "crisis averted."

Yoooo. Thank you God and @JoelEmbiid for your athletic abilities. Crisis averted 🙏🏾 https://t.co/LLTtzECuV4 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) February 14, 2019

As for Embiid, the Sixers star took credit for saving King with his jump, according to ESPN, but admitted the MSG Network statistician was not quite as lucky.

"It's good that I saved her life, I guess, but someone else had to, like, take that," he said. "I'm sorry about that."

Spared her life by Embiid, King will be up for an Academy Award for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk," which released in December.