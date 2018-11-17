76ers' Joel Embiid still hampered by hand injury suffered over 10 months ago
Embiid says the hand he banged up early in Friday's game has been an ongoing issue since spraining it last year
The Philadelphia 76ers have been the talk of the NBA since they acquired Jimmy Butler in a trade earlier this week.
However, one of the team's most important players is a tad banged up. Following Philadelphia's 113-107 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday, center Joel Embiid revealed that his right hand was bothering him early on in the game.
Embiid says his hand even swelled up, yet he's apparently not too concerned if he plans on playing on Saturday when the Sixers take on the Charlotte Hornets. The opinionated center also revealed that he sprained his hand against the Phoenix Suns last season -- over 10 months ago -- and he still feels pain from time to time, according to Rich Hofmann of The Athletic.
Embiid finished the game with 23 points, including hitting a pair of free throws in the final seconds to lead the Sixers to victory despite a swollen hand. Embiid also scored seven points in the final 2:52 of Friday's game and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Health has always been the one thing that's held Embiid back during his first few seasons in the NBA. Embiid has dealt with foot and knee injuries that cut into his time on the floor during his first two professional seasons, but the All-Star did play in 63 regular-season games during the 2017-18 campaign.
Embiid is currently in the midst of having a career year for the Sixers. The former third overall pick is averaging 27.4 points, which only trails Stephen Curry and LeBron James. Embiid also has grabbed 13 rebounds per contest, which is good for sixth in the NBA. The Philadelphia center has also recorded a double-double in all but two games this season.
