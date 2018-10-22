76ers' Joel Embiid wants to work for NASA, says it would be 'easy' to learn rocket science after NBA
The outspoken 76ers star grew up dreaming of being an astronaut
When he's healthy, Joel Embiid has shown he has what it takes to be among the NBA's best. But "NBA superstar" isn't what the 7-foot Philadelphia 76ers center had in mind growing up. Instead, as he first told Vulture over the summer, he wanted to be an astronaut.
This week, fresh off a 32-point performance in the Sixers' last-second win over the Orlando Magic, Embiid doubled down on his desire to get into space. Featured on the digital cover of GQ, the 2018 All-Star told Clay Skipper that he learned on a visit to NASA in 2017 that "he definitely can't fit" in a spaceship. Yet he remains committed to working for the company after his playing days are over, suggesting he's got more than enough smarts to fulfill those astronaut dreams.
Embiid says he's not so sure he's as good with numbers anymore. But he's undeterred. He figures maybe he can get into some program that'll help put him on the path to NASA. The ever-confident Embiid says it'd be "easy" to pick up rocket science once he's done with this job, dunking on people. Despite the obvious hurdles, he estimates that he could be the first seven-footer in space in a year and a half, if he really put in the time.
"I'm just too busy right now," he says.
Embiid hinting he could learn rocket science and work his way into space in just a year and a half is bold, but it's hardly surprising coming from a guy who's known as much for his tweets as his dunks. (Even Jalen Ramsey's claim he could make the NHL with six months of training seems tame compared to this one.) On the flip side, at least if Embiid is correct and does live out his dreams, he'll also be able to confirm for Kyrie Irving that the Earth isn't flat.
In the meantime, the Sixers star should have more than enough opportunities to make it big on his own planet, where he and the 76ers are trying to be NBA playoff contenders for the second straight year.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Anthony Kiedis ejected from Lakers game
The Red Hot Chili Peppers' frontman was seen yelling and flipping the bird on the floor after...
-
Anthony surprised by Paul's two-game ban
Carmelo Anthony was seen suspensions for fighting be a lot longer than two games
-
Power Rankings: Lakers spit, punch, lose
The Raptors, meanwhile, look like the best team in the Eastern Conference through one week
-
Young joins history books with epic game
Young finished with 35 points on 13-of-23 shooting, and also added 11 assists
-
NBA hands down punishment for brawl
Ingram, Rondo and CP3 all earned multi-game suspensions for their role in the Saturday night...
-
Thunder clear Westbrook to return
The former MVP will not be under any minutes restriction