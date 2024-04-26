It was a night to forget for Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. According to Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Oubre crashed his Lamborghini hours after the team's Game 2 loss against the New York Knicks.

The Sixers guard reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another car.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said Oubre "disregarded a red traffic signal" and crashed into a 2023 Hyundai Elantra. Both cars were towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported.

"Everything is good," Oubre said. "I'm OK. The people who were involved are OK, but I'm gonna need to probably get a driver or something and just stay off the roads and behind the wheel. But everything is good."

The incident came just hours after the Sixers suffered a heartbreaking and controversial Game 2 loss against the New York Knicks. The Knicks erased a 101-96 deficit in the final seconds, and Donte DiVincenzo ended up nailing a game-winning 3-pointer.

Oubre tallied just 4 points on 2-of-7 shooting to go along with three assists and two rebounds in the 104-101 loss.

The Sixers did bounce back in a big way with a 125-114 win in Game 3 of the opening-round series on Thursday behind a 50-point performance from Joel Embiid. Oubre added 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and seven rebounds in the victory.