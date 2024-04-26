It was a night to forget for Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. According to Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Oubre crashed his Lamborghini hours after the team's Game 2 loss against the New York Knicks.

The Sixers guard reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another car.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said that Oubre "disregarded a red traffic signal," and crashed into a 2023 Hyundai Elantra. Both of the cars were towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The incident came just hours after the Sixers suffered a heartbreaking and controversial Game 2 loss against the New York Knicks. The Knicks erased a 101-96 deficit in the final seconds, and Donte DiVincenzo ended up nailing a game-winning 3-pointer.

Oubre tallied just 4 points on 2-of-7 shooting to go along with three assists and two rebounds in the 104-101 loss.

The Sixers did bounce back in a big way with a 125-114 win in Game 3 of the opening-round series on Thursday behind a 50-point performance from Joel Embiid. Oubre added 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and seven rebounds in the victory.