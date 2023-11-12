76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a motor vehicle while walking near his Philadelphia residence on Saturday and received treatment at a local hospital, a team spokesperson told ESPN. Oubre suffered injuries that are expected to keep him sidelined for a significant period of time, though are not considered season-ending, according to ESPN.

Local authorities are investigating the incident.

Oubre joined the 76ers this past offseason after stints with the Wizards, Suns, Warriors and Hornets to begin his career. The 6-foot-7 swingman has flourished early in Philadelphia, averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds on 38% shooting in eight games.

