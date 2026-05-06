One of the classic rivalries in the NBA is renewing in the 2026 NBA playoffs, as Tyrese Maxey and the upstart Philadelphia 76ers take on Jalen Brunson and the favored New York Knicks in the second round of the 2026 Eastern Conference Playoffs. Game 1 was Monday, a blowout 137-98 win by the Knicks. Game 2 is Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The teams split the four regular-season meetings, each going 2-0 on the home court. Joel Embiid (hip/ankle) has been ruled out for the Sixers.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 7 p.m. ET. After opening at -6.5, New York is now at -10.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook following the news that Embiid won't play. The over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, check out the 76ers vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -10.5 at FanDuel 76ers vs. Knicks over/under: 213.5 points 76ers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -457, 76ers +351 76ers vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top 76ers vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (213.5). The Over hit in Game 1 with the Knicks doing most of the heavy lifting. Oddsmakers surely don't see the Knicks pouring in nearly 140 points again here, but it's also unlikely the Sixers are held to 98. The total is three points higher for Game 2 compared to the first game of the series. According to the model, it's not high enough.

The teams are projected to combine for 220 total points as the Over hits in 58% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the 76ers vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. 76ers at FanDuel here:

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession of 76ers vs. Knicks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.