The Orlando Magic battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in a 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament matchup with the winner moving on to the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs. The loser, meanwhile, faces the winner of the Miami Heat for the eighth seed on Friday. Philadelphia won the season series 2-1, with all three meetings decided by 12 or more points. The Magic (45-37), who placed second in the Southeast Division, are 19-20 on the road this season. The 76ers (45-37), who placed fourth in the Atlantic Division, are 23-18 on their home court. Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid (appendicitis).

Tipoff from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. 76ers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Magic picks, check out the Magic vs. 76ers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Sixers vs. Magic:

Magic vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -1.5 at FanDuel Magic vs. 76ers over/under: 224.5 points Magic vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -125, Orlando +105 Magic vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Magic vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Magic vs. 76ers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (224.5). The Under has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in each of the last two Orlando games, and in three of the last four games when the line was between 219 and 222 points. The Under has also hit in seven of Philadelphia's last 10 games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Magic to have just five players scoring in double-figures, led by Paolo Banchero's 25.7 points. Tyrese Maxey is projected to lead the 76ers with 27.8 points scored, but only four Philadelphia players will reach double digits. The teams are projected to combine for 217 total points, making the Under the value play for anyone making targeting NBA parlay betting and NBA picks. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make 76ers vs. Magic picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. 76ers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.