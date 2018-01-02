76ers' Markelle Fultz cleared to begin final stage of rehab from shoulder injury
Fultz has not played since October 23
Markelle Fultz is finally nearing a return to the Philadelphia 76ers.
There is still no exact timeline for when Fultz will get back on the court, but the No. 1 overall pick has been cleared to begin the final stage of his rehab program for a shoulder injury that has kept him out since late October.
The Sixers' full release:
"Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been cleared to begin the final stage of his return-to-play program. The program consists of gradual re-integration into team practices and training, complemented with additional conditioning work to support fitness readiness for gameplay."
Even without a general timeline of when he can play again, this is certainly good news for Fultz and the Sixers. It wasn't that long ago that he had seemingly disappeared, slipping away down to Kentucky to try and fix his mysterious shoulder injury.
And to be sure, a number of questions still remain, including what, if anything, has been done about the confounding changes he made to his shooting motion -- especially on free throws. But, that cannot be answered until Fultz actually gets back on the floor with the Sixers.
For now, at least, it's good to see that Fultz is making positive progress.
