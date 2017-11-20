76ers rookie Markelle Fultz could resume basketball activities in 2-3 weeks

The Philadelphia 76ers finally have somewhat positive news about their No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz. The talented guard has not played since Oct. 23 due to soreness in his shoulder and scapular muscle imbalance, but per the team's latest press release, Fultz' condition is improving.

Still, the team said he will be out at least two-to-three more weeks as he continues to rehab from the injuries. Via the Sixers' official website:

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz was examined and evaluated today by Dr. Ben Kibler, Medical Director of the Shoulder Center of Kentucky at the Lexington Clinic, for the soreness and scapular muscle imbalance that he has been experiencing in his right shoulder. The soreness is dissipating and the muscle balance is improving, and Fultz will continue with physiotherapy and begin progressing toward full basketball activities. Fultz will be re-evaluated in approximately two to three weeks. His return to gameplay will be determined by how the shoulder responds to progressive basketball training and practices in the interim.

The whole situation with Fultz, his shoulder, and his shooting form has been one of the strangest NBA stories in years.

He seemingly forgot how to shoot free throws during preseason, and the problem carried over into the regular season. According to Fultz, he had to alter his release because of a shoulder injury, but the Sixers claimed that Fultz had actually spent the summer trying to rework his shooting form, and that was what had caused the shoulder soreness.

It was an extremely bizarre few weeks where the two sides couldn't get on the same page, and Fultz was left trying to push through the problem seemingly on his own. Thankfully, they eventually shut him down after the Oct. 23 game against the Pistons, and he's been rehabbing his shoulder ever since.