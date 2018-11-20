76ers' Markelle Fultz to leave team, see shoulder specialist, per report

Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Markelle Fultz is scheduled to see a shoulder specialist early next week, according to NBA.com's David Aldridge. Fultz will not participate in team practices or games until after the specialist has had a chance to evaluate him.

Fultz, the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, missed 69 games during his rookie campaign due to an offseason shoulder injury and the resulting collapse of his shooting stroke and on-court confidence. Heading into this season, he was deemed healthy and inserted into the Sixers starting lineup.

However, since the team added four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler via trade last week, Fultz has been bumped back to a reserve role. On Monday night, Fultz played just seven minutes against the Phoenix Suns and didn't appear in the second half, as T.J. McConnell got the minutes that would have normally gone to Fultz.

After a somewhat solid start to the season, Fultz has seemingly regressed recently, and his form hit an all-time low last Monday night, as he pumped faked a free-throw against the Miami Heat.

While some have suggested that Fultz's struggles are mental, he has been adamant that they are the result of physical injury.

"What happened last year was an injury," Fultz said at Sixers media day in September. "Let me get that straight. It was an injury that happened that didn't allow me to go through the certain paths that I needed to, to shoot the ball.

"Just like any normal person, when you're used to doing something the same way each and every day and something happens, of course, you're going to start thinking about it. It's just normal."

Fultz spent the summer getting up thousands and thousands of shots a day in hopes of returning his form to its pre-Sixers state.

"This summer was one of my most hard-working summers," Fultz said. "Everybody knows what happened last year, so this summer was really just me working to get my mechanics back, my confidence back, my swagger back. It was a very productive summer.

"I had a lot of motivation going into the summer. Last year I had an injury that stopped me from being myself a hundred percent… I'm very confident going into the season."

Despite all of the work he put in over the offseason, something is still clearly off with Fultz when it comes to shooting the basketball. On the season he is shooting just 41% from the field, 28% from three, and 57% from the foul line.