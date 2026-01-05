Two teams going in different directions will meet on Monday's NBA schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers host the Denver Nuggets. The Sixers (19-14) have won three in a row and are coming off 130-119 victory over New York. The Nuggets (23-12) have lost four of five, most recently losing 127-115 to Brooklyn. Joel Embiid (knee/ankle) is listed as probable, while Nikola Jokic (knee) is among those out for Denver.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Denver has won the last three meetings. Philly is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Nuggets odds per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 230.5 points. Before making any Nuggets vs. 76ers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. 76ers 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Nuggets vs. 76ers over/under: 230.5 points Nuggets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -610, Nuggets +445 Nuggets vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. 76ers streaming: Peacock

How to make 76ers vs. Nuggets picks

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Sixers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (230.5 points). No team has eclipsed the total as often as Denver, as the Over is 23-12 for the Nuggets this season, the highest clip in the NBA. The Over is 9-3 for the Nuggets over their last dozen road games, and it has hit in five of their last seven games overall. The latter also goes for Philly over its last seven, with the Over having a 5-2 record.

Philadelphia is a double-digit favorite, and the Sixers have frequently engaged in high-scoring games when favored by any amount. The Over is 11-6 when the Sixers are favored this season as 10 total players are projected to reach double-figures on Monday, with three of those scoring more than 24 points. The model is projecting the Over to hit with points to spare, as it forecasts 238 combined points. Thus, the Over is reached in over 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time.

So who wins Sixers vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time?