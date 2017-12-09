76ers rookie Markelle Fultz free of shoulder soreness; to be reevaluated in three weeks
Finally some good news in relation to Markelle Fultz's injury. Could he make a return to the team soon?
Markelle Futlz hasn't had the rookie year everybody was hoping to see due to a shoulder injury. The nagging injury forced Fultz to play an offensive style that was far less aggressive than what he's used to, and forced him into a weird shooting motion. Eventually, the 76ers made him inactive so his shoulder could recover.
Fultz hasn't played since October 23, but he recently rejoined the team with hope he could make a return sometime this season. The Sixers provided some more good news recently on their rookie, announcing that he's no longer experiencing soreness in his right shoulder. In three weeks, the team will reevaluate him.
The big news here, besides Fultz sounding healthy, is there's an actual timetable for Philadelphia to follow. Best-case scenario, Fultz is evaluated in three weeks and the Sixers can begin the process of getting him back into the rotation and playing again. Of course, that's the best-case scenario. Who knows how healthy is healthy enough, but Philadelphia would be smart to stay cautious with him.
If Fultz does return, it will be interesting to see how the Sixers implement him back into the offense.
-
NBA Saturday scores and highilghts
Houston is hot right now and it's looking to make it nine straight wins
-
Walton ignoring criticism from LaVar
LaVar recently criticized Walton for how he has been using his son, Lonzo
-
Dirk still getting it done for Mavericks
Even in Year 20, Nowitzki is still an integral part of the Mavericks, and a joy to watch
-
Grizzlies' Gasol calls out teammates
The Grizzlies have lost 13 of their last 14 games after falling to the Raptors Friday nigh...
-
Clippers vs. Wizards odds, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated Wizards-Clippers 10,000 times, with some surprising...
-
Lakers' Lopez gets his cat out of fire
The fires in Southern California made the Lakers vet decide to send the cat for shelter
Add a Comment