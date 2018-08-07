76ers rookie Zhaire Smith injures foot at summer development camp in Las Vegas

High-flying 76ers rookie Zhaire Smith injured his left foot during a summer development camp in Las Vegas earlier this week, the team announced Tuesday. Smith is slated to return to Philadelphia to have the injury evaluated further.

At this time it's unclear the extent of the injury, however the 76ers reported that Smith sustained the injury on Monday at a camp held by former NBA assistant coach Tim Grgurich.

A medical update on Zhaire Smith: pic.twitter.com/YQMfJRh5YX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 7, 2018

Smith's injury is a continuation of awful injury luck for Philadelphia when it comes to rookie first-round draft picks. The No. 3 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft Joel Embiid missed the entirety of his first two seasons due to foot and knee injuries. 2016 first-round pick Ben Simmons, who was taken first overall, also missed his entire rookie year due to an injury before the season. And last year, first overall pick Markelle Fultz played in only 14 games as he dealt with a nagging shoulder injury.

Smith was taken 16th overall by the Suns in the NBA Draft earlier this year but acquired by Philadelphia in return for tenth overall pick Mikal Bridges and a 2021 unprotected 2021 first-round pick. The 19-year-old Texas Tech product played only one season in college basketball, where he averaged 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in limited usage but wowed with his highlight reel dunks and freakish athleticism that earned him a top-20 selection despite being a three-star prospect coming out of high school.