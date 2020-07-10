Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: NBA players that are worth $500M ( 2:06 )

Last month Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made a major announcement on Twitter and it was nothing basketball related. The 26-year-old said after nine years of living in the United States, he "finally" got his drivers license.

If you see a 7-foot guy blasting music with a "Trust the Process" bumper sticker on the back of his car and trying to avoid Philly potholes, know it's a newly licensed Joel.

Embiid came to the States nearly a decade ago from Cameroon.

The announcement came last month, but some of his friends are still getting around to congratulate him. Better late than never I suppose.

Mountain Dew, who has a partnership with No. 21, responded to the announcement saying, "Congrats! Hope that first car is green…maybe @ChaseElliott can take you out on the track for a few spins."

Chase Elliott, who drives the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, has a long standing partnership with the soda company as well.

Elliott immediately agreed and offered to take Embiid on the track to show him the ropes. I'm just not sure if Joel will fit comfortably in the car, he is over a foot taller than Chase.

They need to think of a duo name if they're gonna hit the tracks together. Maybe Embiddiott? Or Joase? I'll keep brainstorming.

Mountain Dew provided us with our first look at Embiid in a race car.

Maybe when his basketball career is over he can try auto sports.