76ers star Joel Embiid, Magic rookie Mo Bamba spar on social media after NBA preseason matchup
Embiid called Bamba "bbq chicken on the post" after Monday's game between the Magic and 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has never backed away from a challenge -- and that applies to both on the court and on social media.
On Monday, after the 76ers and Magic squared off on the hardwood in a preseason game, Philly's fan favorite took to social media to explain his side of how the much-anticipated matchup between he and rookie Mo Bamba went. He did not mince words.
Bamba didn't kowtow to the wily veteran, however. He instead took to Instagram with his own Embiid-like response, showing a sequence during the game in which he scored on the Sixers star.
For reference, here's a look at the play from the picture he posted. In picture form, it looks like a posterization. In reality, it was a layup. But the caption -- and the resilient response from the rookie -- is no less impressive.
Embiid responded to the rookie response with a classic roast and mic drop.
"Bruh that's a block, layup ... whatever that is. You were bbq chicken on the post tonight. You had 4 fouls in 8 mins young fella. I would've fouled you out in 10. That's a welcome to the f league. Gotta learn how to guard without fouling. All love haha"
Embiid got the last laugh in the social beef and on the hardwood Monday, as the Sixers escaped with a 120-114 win over the Magic. Embiid finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists; Bamba had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.
