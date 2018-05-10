76ers' T.J. McConnell wears wedding suit to exit interview following playoff loss to Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell made quite the impression on Thursday at his exit interview. Rather than showing up in traditional sweats and a hoodie, attire that would generally be accepted given the fact that their season ended less than 24 hours ago, the Philly point guard wielded a suit that, according to him, was the same suit he wore to his wedding.

"Just trying to be professional," McConnell said of his attire. "I see the word 'interview' and I don't think I'd ever go into an interview with sweatpants on or shorts. That was my mindset, so I put my wedding suit on and came in and tried to impress [general manager] Bryan [Colangelo] and [head coach] Brett [Brown].

"It's the exact suit I got married in."

TJ McConnell wore his actual wedding suit to his exit interview, you gotta love this guy pic.twitter.com/krSN3x8yrn — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 10, 2018

Though Philadelphia's season came to an unceremonious end on Wednesday night in Boston after losing 4-1 in the second round to Boston, McConnell was a rare bright spot. The 26-year-old scored 28 points over the course of the final two games, leaving Sixers management with a decision to make about a team option it holds for the 2018-19 season on McConnell that is worth a little north of $1.6 million.

If his play over the course of the season and postseason didn't do the trick in selling Philly to bring him back, perhaps the dapper wedding suit will be enough to get him another year in the City of Brotherly Love.