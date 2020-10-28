The Philadelphia 76ers will hire former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to run their front office, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Sixers general manager Elton Brand is expected to keep his job and work under Morey, per ESPN, and Morey's title will be team president.

Morey will sign a five-year contract with Philadelphia as soon as this weekend, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Morey spent the last 13 years in Houston and parted ways with the franchise two weeks ago. The Sixers expected to compete for a championship last season but lost in a first-round sweep against the Boston Celtics, prompting the organization to fire coach Brett Brown and replace him with former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

Together, Morey and Rivers have a monumental task ahead of them: Turning an expensive but not particularly cohesive team into a title contender.