76ers' Tobias Harris says he dared Ben Simmons to shoot threes during recent workouts

Ben Simmons has quickly transformed into one of the most talented two-way players that the NBA has to offer.

However, Simmons doesn't really possess a jump shot and that's a part of his game that is still a work-in-progress. Earlier this week, Tobias Harris, who signed a five-year, $180 million contract to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers, was working out in Los Angeles with Simmons and dared the former No. 1 overall pick to shoot threes while the teammates were playing a game of one-on-one.

Harris says in recent game of 1v1 vs. Simmons, he was daring him to shoot threes, only for Simmons to hit two in a row to force him to guard him out to the line — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 12, 2019

On Thursday, Simmons posted a pair of photos of Harris and himself on his Instagram account showing the two working out. The fact that Simmons was able to knock down a pair of threes shows that progress is definitely being made even if it's at a slower pace.

It's been well-documented that Simmons currently doesn't have a reliable jump shot and doesn't exactly chuck up a ton of threes. In fact, during his first two seasons in Philadelphia, Simmons has attempted a grand total of 17 shots from beyond the arc and hasn't hit a single one of them. Simmons attempted 11 shots from beyond the arc during his rookie campaign while hoisting up just six threes this past season.

Even without a consistent jump shot, Simmons is still a lethal weapon for Philadelphia on both ends of the floor. The former top pick is coming off a season in which he averaged 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.

Simmons is extremely aggressive when it comes to putting the ball on the floor and attacking the basket. The 2018 Rookie of the Year also gets to the free throw line quite frequently as he made it there nearly five times per contest during the 2018-19 season.

Harris daring Simmons to shoot certainly isn't the worst thing for the young forward's development. If Simmons can establish a fairly consistent jump shot, it would take his game to the next level and force opposing teams into respecting him more on the perimeter. With the LeBron James comparison being heaped onto Simmons prior to his arrival in the NBA, the potential is definitely there and continuing to put the necessary work in could do wonders for his career.