It's been over three months since the Philadelphia 76ers made a big move, swapping Al Horford and a pick for Danny Green. That might not sound like much, but it's an eternity in Sixers time. Think about how many different iterations of the 76ers we've seen over the past several years. Markelle Fultz was an opening night starter for this team 28 months ago. Since then, we've seen the Jimmy Butler trade, the Tobias Harris blockbuster, The second Butler trade, the signing of Horford, the exile of Horford and the acquisition of Seth Curry. This team does not sit still. Neither does Daryl Morey, who trades more than any other executive in basketball.

Put the two together and condense their offseason to such a degree that completely reshaping their roster was nearly impossible and you get one of the NBA's sleeping trade giants. The 76ers have the assets, the motivation and the ambition to make a major splash at the deadline. Here's everything you need to know as they attempt to do so.

Needs

Individual shot-creation: Philadelphia's clutch offense has actually been quite effective this season with a No. 6 ranking at 116.1 points per 100 possessions, but the playoffs are an entirely different beast. Defenses will aggressively double Joel Embiid and sag off of Ben Simmons. The easiest antidote here is perimeter offense, but outside of Embiid, the 76ers do not have a player currently in the top-50 in the NBA in isolation scoring per game. Even a passer that could make use of Simmons as a cutter and decoy would go a long way.

Assets

Cap notes

The 76ers are currently above the luxury tax line. They can therefore only absorb 125 percent of their outgoing salary in any trade, regardless of what tier of salary they bring in.

Philadelphia spent a small fraction of its taxpayer mid-level exception on Isaiah Joe this offseason, but the remainder is still available. That amount prorates by the day.

The 76ers gained an $8.2 million trade exception in the Al Horford deal.

Expiring contracts

Danny Green and Mike Scott will be unrestricted free agents, but the 76ers will have Early Bird Rights on both. That will allow them to offer up to 175 percent of their 2020-21 salary.

Furkan Korkmaz will be an unrestricted free agent that also comes with Early Bird Rights, but because of his minimum salary this season, the 76ers can pay him up to the average player salary.

Terrance Ferguson and Tony Bradley will be unrestricted free agents with full Bird Rights. The 76ers can offer either any amount up to the max in order to retain them.

Vincent Poirier will be a restricted free agent with Early Bird Rights. This subjects him to the Gilbert Arenas provision, which is explained further here. In all likelihood, though, it will not be invoked. If Poirier is signed to an NBA contract next season, it will likely be for the minimum.

Dwight Howard will be an unrestricted free agent, and the 76ers will only have Non-Bird Rights to use in retaining him. That will allow them to offer him 120 percent of his 2020-21 salary.

Possible trade targets

Low-end -- Eric Gordon: Most teams would balk at the two guaranteed seasons and roughly $38 million left on Gordon's contract, but Daryl Morey is the executive that signed him to that contract, and with Philly capped out moving forward regardless, the downside for the 76ers is somewhat minimal. Gordon's ball-handling would be a welcome addition to those struggling bench units, but he is shooting well enough this season to hang with the starters as well, and his underrated defense has been critical to Houston's limited postseason success in recent years. The 76ers could probably get him for nothing more than matching salary.

Possible buyout targets