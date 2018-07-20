76ers trade Richaun Holmes to Suns, clear roster spot to sign 2017 pick Jonah Bolden, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers' roster shuffling continues. They've made a number of moves this offseason, including re-signing JJ Redick, dealing for Wilson Chandler and moving out both Justin Anderson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in a three-team deal that saw them acquire Mike Muscala.

Now, the Sixers have made another move.

Late on Friday morning, Shams Charania reported that the team was trading Richaun Holmes to the Suns for cash. The amount was $1 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It seemed a bit of a strange deal at first, as Holmes has shown a few things in his first few seasons. However, it soon became clear that the Sixers made the move in order to open up a roster spot. Their next move was to give 2017 second-round pick Jonah Bolden a four-year, $7M deal.

The 76ers are trading forward Richaun Holmes to the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018

Sixers 2017 second-rounder Jonah Bolden has agreed to a four-year, $7M rookie deal with Philadelphia, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Deal includes team options. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018

Bolden spent last season playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv. In 29 EuroLeague games he averaged 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The 22-year-old Bolden was one of the top players in his high school class, but had his college career marred by injuries and ineligibility stemming from his move from his native Australia to a prep school in the U.S.

Clearly, the Sixers see more upside in Bolden than Holmes, and were willing to give Bolden the roster spot.

For the Suns, this is a decent gamble. The 24-year-old Holmes has proven he belongs in the NBA, and they only gave up cash for him. As a rebuilding team, you might as well get a look at as many young players as you can -- especially after they just gave up a future second-round pick to the Nets in a separate trade. Is he going to suddenly turn into an All-Star in Phoenix? Probably not. But he can be a helpful player in their frontcourt.