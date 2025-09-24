The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled the team's 2025-26 Hardwood Classic Edition uniforms on Wednesday. The black uniforms honor the 25th anniversary of the 2000-01 Eastern Conference Championship team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

The 2000-01 Sixers featured a star-studded lineup that included stars like Allen Iverson and Dikembe Mutombo, while also featuring key role players such as Aaron McKie and Eric Snow. The team was led by legendary coach Larry Brown, who won 1,098 career games in the NBA.

"Some of my favorite memories came when I was wearing this uniform. I enjoyed every moment of playing for my childhood team. This uniform represented the connection of players with the city and 76ers fans," Snow said in a statement. "Although we didn't accomplish our ultimate goal, I'm still thankful for the time I played in the 76ers uniform. Even now, I still meet people wherever I go who speak about the passion they had for our team and that run."

The black uniforms will be worn in 14 different games throughout the 2025-26 season. Philadelphia will don the iconic uniforms for the first time on Nov. 8 when they host the Toronto Raptors.

In addition to wearing the new uniforms, the Sixers' home court at Xfinity Mobile Arena will be themed to match. The team will have "25th Anniversary Celebration" nights for each of the 14 games in which the throwback uniforms are worn at home.

The Sixers will also wear the uniforms for six road games against playoff contenders from the 2000-01 season.