76ers updating 'statement edition' uniforms with new red 'Phila' jerseys for 2019-20 season

Since Nike took over as the official apparel partner for the NBA ahead of the 2017-18 season teams have been getting more creative with their uniform designs. More than ever, teams are switching up their looks to give fans something to get excited about going into a new season, and the anticipated drop of the City Edition jerseys each year has given rise to fan favorites like the Miami Vice jersey and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on honoring musical icon Prince with their "Purple Reign" uniforms last season.

Keeping the uniforms current not only helps with fan interest but sells more product for the league. Each season, teams are given four different uniforms: Association, Icon, Statement and City with the first two acting as home and away jerseys. The rollouts of these jerseys are all different, ranging from thought out social media videos to live streams announcing new uniforms. Or sometimes, just a teaser photo to get fans' attention.

That's what the President of the Philadelphia 76ers, Chris Heck, did by tweeting out what looks like Philadelphia's new Statement Edition jersey.

This jersey is very similar to last season's Statement jersey with the color scheme staying the same with the blue stars running down the side of the jersey, and "Phila" replacing the word "Sixers" on the chest. The 76ers already use "Phila" on the front of their Association and Icon jerseys, but instead of script lettering as seen on this red uniform, block letters were used.

Earlier this summer the Sixers unveiled what their Classic Edition jersey will look like for the 2019-20 season with a full-on photoshoot of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid sporting the retro look paying homage to the 1970-71 Sixers team. That jersey has "Seventy Sixers" on the chest and was only worn for one season.

Philadelphia will have some new jerseys to go along with some new additions to their team after falling to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games. Al Horford signed with the Sixers this summer while Jimmy Butler was traded down to Miami for Josh Richardson. Despite the tough loss in the playoffs, Philadelphia is entering the season as title favorites in the East.