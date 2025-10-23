Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe got off to a historic start to his NBA career on Wednesday night in his team's 117-116 win over the Boston Celtics. Edgecombe finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and three assists and broke records previously held by LeBron James and Allen Iverson in the process.

Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick out of Baylor, broke a 22-year-old record set by James when he scored 14 points in the first quarter. James previously had the record for first-quarter points in an NBA debut when he scored 12 back in 2003. And when Edgecombe scored his 31st and 32nd points with a bucket at the 5:37 mark of the fourth quarter, he broke the 76ers franchise record for most points scored in an NBA debut previously held by Iverson, who scored 30 in his first game in 1996.

The NBA record for the most points scored in an NBA debut is 43 by Wilt Chamberlain in 1959. Edgecombe is now third all-time for points scored in a debut behind Chamberlain's 43 and Frank Selvy, who scored 35 points in 1954.

The 76ers trailed by 11 points entering the fourth but surged back behind the efforts of Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey, who combined for 74 points in the win. However, it nearly unraveled when Edgecombe missed two free throws with 8.5 seconds remaining, allowing Boston to have a chance at the win. However, the Celtics weren't able to convert, and the 76ers held on for a dramatic win in their season opener.

Edgecombe got the start on opening night next to Maxey in the backcourt along with Kelly Oubre Jr., Dominick Barlow and Joel Embiid. The early returns for the 76ers new-look backcourt were promising. While Edgecombe was breaking records, Maxey also had a standout performance by scoring 40 points. That number tied Hal Greer for the most points scored in franchise history during a season-opener. Embiid, meanwhile, tallied only four points in 20 minutes and was not on the floor in the final minutes of the game.

Edgecombe, a blue-chip recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, saw his draft stock soar during his first and only season at Baylor under Scott Drew. Edgecombe established himself as one of the most athletic players at the collegiate level and continued to improve throughout the season. The 76ers passed on Ace Bailey -- who was selected two picks later by the Utah Jazz -- and instead drafted Edgecombe with the third selection.