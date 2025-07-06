The NBA Summer League matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz on Saturday night was interesting for more reasons than one. Not only did these two teams boast top-five selections in the 2025 NBA Draft, but one franchise passed on one player for the other.

Ace Bailey out of Rutgers was considered to be a top-three talent in this class, but his decision to not work out for teams during the pre-draft process raised some red flags. While he was commonly mocked to the 76ers at No. 3 overall, Philly eventually made the decision to pass on Bailey for Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, and it was Edgecombe who looked like the best player on the floor Saturday night despite Philly's 93-89 losing effort.

The 19-year-old poured in a game-high 28 points on 13 of 27 shooting, hauled in 10 rebounds, dished out four assists, made two blocks and had just two turnovers. While Edgecombe struggled from beyond the arc (1 of 7) and from the charity stripe (1 of 3), it won't take away from the fact that his Summer League debut was a resounding success.

Edgecombe looked comfortable driving the lane and finishing with pressure in his face. He was clearly tough to contain when attacking the rim, and also put a few pretty mid-range jumpers on tape.

It was just one Summer League game, but the future does look bright in Philadelphia. Edgecombe was the 2025 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, leading all conference freshmen in points per game (15.0) and steals per game (2.1). He was just one of two Division I players with 30 dunks, 50 three pointers and 100 free throws last season, the other being No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

As for Bailey, he scored eight points on 3 of 13 shooting while also grabbing seven rebounds and making one impressive block. He didn't have the same stat-sheet-stuffing kind of night Edgecombe did, but he did show off his athleticism.

Edgecombe may have looked like the young star to watch in his first matchup vs. Bailey, but it surely won't be their last meeting.