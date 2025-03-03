The Philadelphia 76ers will look to sweep the two-game season series with the Portland Trail Blazers when they meet on Monday night. Portland blew a double-digit lead and lost 133-129 in overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, while Philadelphia defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-119 on Saturday. The Blazers (27-34), who are fourth in the Northwest Division, are 11-20 on the road this season. The Sixers (21-38), who are third in the Atlantic Division, are 11-20 on their home court. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia won the season's first matchup 125-103 at Portland on Dec. 30. The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Blazers vs. 76ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 228. Before making any 76ers vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-106 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. 76ers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Trail Blazers:

76ers vs. Blazers spread: Philadelphia -3.5



76ers vs. Blazers over/under: 228 points

76ers vs. Blazers money line: Philadelphia -166, Blazers +139

POR: The Trail Blazers are 5-5 against the spread over the past 10 games

PHI: The 76ers have hit the game total over in 44 of their last 76 games (+11.00 units)



76ers vs. Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine

76ers vs. Blazers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the 76ers can cover

Veteran point guard Tyrese Maxey powers the Philadelphia offense. He has reached double-digit scoring in 41 of the past 43 games, including a 30-point performance in a 110-105 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. He scored 31 points with five assists and two rebounds in a 105-103 loss to Brooklyn on Feb. 22. In 51 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 38 minutes.

With forward Paul George (groin) questionable, the 76ers can turn to veteran shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. to provide some scoring offense. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the last two games. In the win over Golden State on Saturday, he poured in 20 points, while adding two rebounds. He had 27 points, five rebounds and three steals in the loss at New York on Wednesday. In 56 games, including 53 starts, he is averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 35 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Shooting guard Anfernee Simons helps lead the Portland attack. In 56 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.6 points, five assists and 2.8 rebounds in 32.4 minutes. He scored 27 points, while adding two assists and two rebounds in Sunday's loss at Cleveland. In a 114-112 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 24, he poured in 28 points, while dishing off six assists, grabbing two boards and making two steals.

Another key component to the offense is shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. The 21-year-old has played in 52 games, making 32 starts, and is averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.8 minutes. He scored 25 points, while adding five assists and four rebounds in a 121-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. He poured in 36 points, while adding eight rebounds and five assists in a 129-121 win at Washington on Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 219 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Trail Blazers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-106 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.