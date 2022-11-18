Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Milwaukee 11-3; Philadelphia 7-7

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like their last meeting in October, where Milwaukee won 90-88, we could be in for a big score.

The Sixers beat the Utah Jazz 105-98 on Sunday. Center Joel Embiid took over for the 76ers, finishing with 59 points (a whopping 56% of their total) and eight dimes along with 11 boards and seven blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds. Embiid's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Bucks proved too difficult a challenge. Milwaukee took down Cleveland 113-98. Milwaukee's center Brook Lopez looked sharp as he shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The 76ers are now 7-7 while the Bucks sit at 11-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sixers enter the game with only 106.5 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.90%, which places them first in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.97

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Philadelphia.