Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Milwaukee 25-14; Philadelphia 28-12
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers are getting right back to it as they host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET March 17 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
On Tuesday, the Sixers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the New York Knicks 99-96. The 76ers' power forward Tobias Harris did his thing and had 30 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Milwaukee and the Washington Wizards on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bucks wrapped it up with a 133-122 victory on the road. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 31 points, 15 boards, and ten dimes. That makes it four consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.
The Sixers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought the 76ers up to 28-12 and the Bucks to 25-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Sixers rank second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.73 on average. But Milwaukee enters the contest with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Philadelphia.
